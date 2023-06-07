Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $245.45

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $245.45 and last traded at $245.45, with a volume of 8792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

