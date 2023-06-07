Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $34.95

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.95, but opened at $33.61. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $687.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

See Also

