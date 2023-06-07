GVIC Communications (TSE:GCT) Shares Up 2.9%

GVIC Communications Corp. (TSE:GCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
GVIC Communications Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$105.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.
About GVIC Communications
GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information, Commodity Information, and Community Media. The company provides environmental data and historical products that assess environmental risk for commercial and industrial properties; produces technical resource guides in the areas of environmental health and safety, transportation, risk management, and business practices; operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
