Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Up 4.8%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.86. 25,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 55,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hammerhead Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHRS. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hammerhead Energy
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammerhead Energy (HHRS)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.