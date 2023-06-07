Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Up 4.8%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.86. 25,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 55,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Hammerhead Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hammerhead Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHRS. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hammerhead Energy

(Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.