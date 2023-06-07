Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Bevan Tarratt Buys 5,045,455 Shares

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Rating) insider Bevan Tarratt bought 5,045,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$136,227.29 ($90,216.75).
Bevan Tarratt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Bevan Tarratt bought 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($8,940.40).
- On Wednesday, May 31st, Bevan Tarratt purchased 2,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,000.00 ($30,463.58).
Hartshead Resources Price Performance
Hartshead Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
- Will MicroVision Maintain Its Momentum After the Short Squeeze?
- A Love/Hate Relationship With The Lovesac Company
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries, Again
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
Receive News & Ratings for Hartshead Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartshead Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.