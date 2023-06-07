Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Bevan Tarratt Buys 5,045,455 Shares

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Rating) insider Bevan Tarratt bought 5,045,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$136,227.29 ($90,216.75).

Bevan Tarratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Bevan Tarratt bought 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($8,940.40).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Bevan Tarratt purchased 2,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,000.00 ($30,463.58).

Hartshead Resources NL engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United Kingdom, Gabon, and Madagascar. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the License P2607 comprising of five blocks covering 729.5 square kilometers located in the Southern North Sea of the United Kingdom.

