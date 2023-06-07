HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Buys 20,000 Shares

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 480,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,913.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rebecca Byam acquired 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rebecca Byam acquired 33,450 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $51,178.50.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 77,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,358. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCW Biologics by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

