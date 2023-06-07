H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading 6% Higher

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.20. 90,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 278,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.00.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

