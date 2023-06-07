Head-To-Head Comparison: Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) vs. Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Relo Group and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Relo Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spire Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Spire Global has a consensus price target of $2.06, indicating a potential upside of 187.15%. Given Spire Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Relo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relo Group N/A N/A N/A Spire Global -112.87% -57.31% -25.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Relo Group and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.4% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relo Group and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spire Global $80.27 million 1.30 -$89.41 million ($0.69) -1.04

Relo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global.

Summary

Spire Global beats Relo Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relo Group

(Get Rating)

Relo Group, Inc. provides corporate fringe benefit services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as leisure and accommodation services, as well as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services. In addition, the company offers global relocation support services, including services related to working visa applications, medical examinations, vaccinations, and moving house overseas; and other services, such as the creation of overseas transfer regulations, arranging tickets for business trips, and house management during a transfer. Further, it engages in the operation of resorts, as well as in the insurance business. The company was formerly known as Relo Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Relo Group, Inc. in July 2016. Relo Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Relo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.