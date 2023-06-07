Head-To-Head Survey: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) & Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Lanvin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.52 billion 1.37 $311.44 million $4.67 16.69 Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.47 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.12

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Sportswear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Columbia Sportswear and Lanvin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus price target of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Lanvin Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than Columbia Sportswear.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for lifestyle wear. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

