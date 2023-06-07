Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading Down 2.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.71. Approximately 1,001,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 815,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.87.

HWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$109.38 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 41.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7277542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$2,223,480.00. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

