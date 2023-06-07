HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$985.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.94 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -653.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after buying an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,750,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,480,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,712 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

