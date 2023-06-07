HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$985.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.94 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.09.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -653.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after buying an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,750,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,480,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,712 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Earnings History and Estimates for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

