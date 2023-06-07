Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Helios Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. 8,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,628. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 220,852 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,105,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after buying an additional 111,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

