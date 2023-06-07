Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.56. Hello Group shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 284,075 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Hello Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

