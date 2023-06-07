Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 236,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 234,081 shares.The stock last traded at $119.88 and had previously closed at $119.84.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.12.
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
