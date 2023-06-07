Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 236,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 234,081 shares.The stock last traded at $119.88 and had previously closed at $119.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heska by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heska by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Heska by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

