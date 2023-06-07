Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.6 %

HXL opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

