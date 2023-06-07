Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Down 0.4%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 267,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 110,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMPT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $1.35 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $321.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Home Point Capital had a negative net margin of 63.98% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth $58,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.