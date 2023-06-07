HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile
