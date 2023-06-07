Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $30.72

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $29.95. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 149,702 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
- A Love/Hate Relationship With The Lovesac Company
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries, Again
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.