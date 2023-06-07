Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Down to $30.72

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $29.95. Honda Motor shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 149,702 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

