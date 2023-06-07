Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Thomas Stenger Sells 3,418 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Stenger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.16. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $15.73.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 37.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,465,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

