HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.37

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HSS Hire Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:HSS opened at GBX 14.39 ($0.18) on Wednesday. HSS Hire Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.75 ($0.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.98. The company has a market cap of £101.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.23.
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
