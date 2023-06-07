Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ichor has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $987.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Insider Activity at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.