IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

IDEX Stock Down 0.2 %

IEX stock opened at $205.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth $352,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

