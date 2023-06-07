IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Trading 1.5% Higher

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

IHI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter.

About IHI

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy & Environment; Social Infrastructure & Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems & General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space & Defense; and Others.

