Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average is $230.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

