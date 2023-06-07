IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

