Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Shares Down 7.6%

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 20,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 50,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.27.
Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.07. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 716.73% and a negative return on equity of 701.26%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
