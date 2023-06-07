Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Shares Down 7.6%

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 20,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 50,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.27.

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.07. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 716.73% and a negative return on equity of 701.26%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

