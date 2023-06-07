Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Down 3%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Inca One Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48.

Inca One Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.