Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Down 25%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) shares fell 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 349,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 96,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Indiva Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,024.41. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Indiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.