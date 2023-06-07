Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,476,000 after buying an additional 4,557,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 69.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

