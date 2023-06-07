Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,337.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,337.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,903.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,914.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 82,560 shares of company stock worth $447,193 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 365,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,054. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $379.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -40.44%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

