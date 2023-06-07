Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Purchases 3,400 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Henry purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,318.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 296,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,593. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.14 million, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.