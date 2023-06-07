Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,769.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Trading Down 2.1 %

TXG stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

