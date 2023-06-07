Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,240. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $504.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

