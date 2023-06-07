Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84.

Five9 Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.