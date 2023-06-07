Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 489 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ROK stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.10. The company had a trading volume of 871,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,338. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.30 and a 200 day moving average of $277.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,444,550,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

