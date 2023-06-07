Insider Selling: Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Sells 29,011 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $255,877.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,692,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,929,949.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $324,229.55.

Southland Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLND traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 69,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Southland in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Southland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southland during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Southland in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southland in the 1st quarter worth $578,000.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

