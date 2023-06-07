Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Sells 1,359 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $233,625.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,813 shares in the company, valued at $311,672.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average is $161.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

