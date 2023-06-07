Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 4,800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 161,419 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

