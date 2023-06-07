Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0452 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

