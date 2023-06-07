Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,755 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,042,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 274,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13.

Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

