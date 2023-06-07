Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,782 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

