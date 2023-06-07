Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in HSBC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in HSBC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of HSBC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Citigroup boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 730 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.49) to GBX 671 ($8.34) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.44) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.83) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

