Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

