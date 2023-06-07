Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 98.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.