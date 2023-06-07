Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 5,086 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $132.65 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

