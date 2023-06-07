Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

