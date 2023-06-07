Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.15

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $4.15 or 0.00015807 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $19.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,973,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,499,454 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.