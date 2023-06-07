Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 953,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,518% from the previous session’s volume of 58,952 shares.The stock last traded at $36.96 and had previously closed at $37.08.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $676.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
