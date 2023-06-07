Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.11

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.11 and last traded at $154.10, with a volume of 1406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.16.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $577.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

