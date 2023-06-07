Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.79

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 93788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

